Silent Witness: Phoenix restaurant arson suspect outstanding

PHOENIX — Silent Witness is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who allegedly lit a fire in a restaurant near 59th Avenue and McDowell Road on the morning of May 7.

Authorities say the man came inside the Los Armados restaurant around 5 a.m. that morning with a rolling bag that had a container of gasoline inside.

The suspect allegedly poured some of the gas on the floor and lit the gas on fire before running out of the restaurant.

The man is described as a Hispanic male who is 5'7" and 150 pounds with black hair and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a dark hoodie with a gray hood and sleeves. The suspect also has tattoos on his hands.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.