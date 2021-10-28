Silent Witness doubles reward amount for homicide tips

PHOENIX — The Silent Witness program is increasing the reward for information that leads to an arrest in homicide cases from $1,000 to $2,000.

There are currently more than 500 cases posted on the program's website involving homicide.

Organizers hope by increasing the reward to more people will be willing to come forward information.

"A lot of times people are reluctant because they live or work in the area," said Sgt. Steven Reaume, the program coordinator.

"This gives them a chance to come forward and help us solve a crime," he added.

One of the cases that remains on the website includes the shooting death of Jaime Fernandez.

Fernandez was shot and killed outside his mother's home in Mesa earlier this year. However, no one has been arrested or charged.

His mother, Tina Fernandez, said she hopes the extra money will help bring new information that will lead to an arrest.

"I don't know if this person has ever done this before but I want to stop him from doing this again," she said.

Fernandez added an additional $1,000 to her son's case after holding a car wash in his honor.

According to Reaume, the program has given out $2.5 million since 1979, That's led to about 8,000 arrests.

The Silent Witness program is funded through private donations. Tips can be submitted online or by calling 480-WITNESS.