Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Siblings arrested, facing 56 animal cruelty-related charges

Eight dogs removed from a property near 7th Street and Cave Creek Road
police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted at 3:24 PM, Dec 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-03 17:24:24-05

PHOENIX — A homeowner and his sister were arrested on November 16 and are now facing 56 animal cruelty-related charges.

Police say they were in the area of 7th Street and Cave Creek Road during an unrelated investigation, searching for people who allegedly stole a vehicle.

Officers looked into the backyard of a home and found multiple dogs chained up. Police say the dogs appeared to be "extremely" malnourished and in "bad living conditions."

On Friday, Phoenix police released body-camera video of the officers finding the animals.

Video in the post below may not be suitable for all audiences. Viewer discretion is advised.

A total of eight dogs were removed from the backyard and needed immediate medical attention.

The homeowner, 45-year-old Barry Kee, and his sister, 35-year-old Dandrea Price, were arrested and booked on 56 animal cruelty-related charges each.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Arizona Coyotes on Arizona 61