Siblings arrested, facing 56 animal cruelty-related charges

PHOENIX — A homeowner and his sister were arrested on November 16 and are now facing 56 animal cruelty-related charges.

Police say they were in the area of 7th Street and Cave Creek Road during an unrelated investigation, searching for people who allegedly stole a vehicle.

Officers looked into the backyard of a home and found multiple dogs chained up. Police say the dogs appeared to be "extremely" malnourished and in "bad living conditions."

On Friday, Phoenix police released body-camera video of the officers finding the animals.

Video in the post below may not be suitable for all audiences. Viewer discretion is advised.

Phoenix PD books two suspects on 56 counts of animal cruelty.



A total of eight dogs were removed from the backyard and needed immediate medical attention.

The homeowner, 45-year-old Barry Kee, and his sister, 35-year-old Dandrea Price, were arrested and booked on 56 animal cruelty-related charges each.