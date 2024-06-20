Shots fired during traffic stop in Cochise County

BISBEE, AZ — Authorities are investigating after a driver fired shots at law enforcement following a traffic stop in Bisbee.

According to the Cochise County Sheriff's department the incident on Naco Highway around 7:30 Wednesday night is being investigated, resulting in a shelter in place and Naco Highway being closed for a time.

Sheriff's Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle on the roadway before the driver failed to yield and fired shots at law enforcement officers.

The vehicle crashed on Naco Highway, leaving the driver with multiple injuries.

The suspect was airlifted to the hospital.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available.