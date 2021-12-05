Shots fired call leads to drug bust at North Phoenix home

PHOENIX — A call for shots fired in North Phoenix resulted in a drug bust for the Phoenix Police Department.

On November 30, officers were alerted of a shooting outside a home near 15th and Grovers avenues.

When officers arrived they discovered bullet holes that had entered the home from the outside. Officers said it appeared shots had also been fired from inside the home.

A search warrant was obtained to enter the home which led officers to find over 3,000 M30 pills, worth almost $30,000, 340 grams of methamphetamine, a handgun, and a rifle inside a vehicle parked in the driveway.

Two people inside the home were arrested on numerous charges, including narcotic drug sales, unlawfully discharging a firearm and the use of a weapon in a drug-related offense.

Police are still searching for other suspects connected to this incident.