"Several" people shot in incident near 19th Avenue and Indian School Road

PHOENIX — At least seven people are hurt after a shooting at a Phoenix business early Saturday morning.

Phoenix police say it happened near 19th Avenue and Indian School Road.

Officers arrived and found several victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Currently, Phoenix police say at least seven men were shot in this incident. The injuries of the victims range from life-threatening to non-life-threatening.

Police have confirmed to ABC15 on scene that at least two teenagers were shot in this incident.

Phoenix police say on top of the several victims Phoenix fire transported to the hospital, they learned other victims had been driven to hospitals before officers got to the scene.

It is not clear if the suspects involved in the shooting are among the victims being treated or if they left prior to police getting to the scene.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages. 19th Avenue is closed between Indian School and Camelback roads for the investigation. Police say they'll be on scene for several more hours.