Several arrested in AZ during sting operation targeting child predators

KINGMAN, AZ — Several people have been charged in Arizona during a sting operation targeting child predators.

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office announced 35 individuals were arrested during its undercover sting operation over the past several years.

The operation targets those who are using the internet to lure minors for sexual exploitation, MCSO said.

William Leonard Branch was arrested in January for aggravated luring of a minor under the age of 15 for sexual exploitation. The 25-year-old man from Kingman was also charged for attempted sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 15, attempted involving or using minors in a drug offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Branch pleaded guilty to some of the charges and received five years confinement in the Arizona Department of Corrections and eight years of supervised probation.

Quinton Anthony Edwards was arrested in March of 2020 for six counts of luring of a minor under the age of 15 for sexual exploitation, two counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor under the age of 15, and one count of aggravated luring of a minor under the age of 15 for Sexual Exploitation, all felonies. The 25-year-old of Golden Valley pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor under the age of 15 and received 180 days confinement in the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility and must register as a sex offender for 15 years.

Corbin John Grizzel was arrested in March of 2020 for three counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor under the age of 15. The 26-year-old of Golden Valley pleaded guilty to one count of attempted furnishing obscene or harmful items to a minor and received three years of supervised probation.

Robert Angel Flores was arrested in January of 2020 for luring a minor under the age of 15 for sexual exploitation and attempted sexual conduct with a minor, both felonies. The 28-year-old of Kingman pleaded guilty to one count of felony attempted sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 15 and will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.