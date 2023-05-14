Watch Now
Seven people hurt after shooting at gathering in Yuma

Police do not believe there is an ongoing threat, but no one is in custody
Posted at 6:14 AM, May 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-14 09:14:47-04

YUMA, AZ — Several people are hurt after a shooting in Yuma late Saturday night.

Yuma police say they got a report of an aggravated assault at a gathering just before 11 p.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived, they found several people hurt.

All told, seven people are being treated at hospitals in the area for possible gunshot wounds, according to police.

The extent of the injuries are not known at this point.

No one is in custody in connection with the shooting at this point.

Police believe there is no remaining threat to the community.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

