Security guard killed while working at Phoenix apartment complex Friday night

PHOENIX — A man working as a security guard was shot and killed Friday night at a Phoenix apartment complex.

At about 10:30 p.m., police were called to the area of 7th Street and Bell Road for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived they located a victim that had gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

He has been identified by Phoenix police as 38-year-old Douglas Brandell.

A suspect has not been identified.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO.