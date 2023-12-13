Second death penalty notice sought against man already in jail for child's murder in 2022

PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Attorney's Office has filed a second death penalty notice against a man already in custody for a boy's murder.

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell announced Wednesday she has filed a Notice of Intent to seek the death penalty against Thomas Desharnais.

The new filing stems from an incident in 2022 in which MCAO says Desharnais killed his cellmate while at the Lower Buckeye Jail.

At the time of the incident, Desharnais was in custody and charged with first-degree murder for the death of an 11-year-old boy. Scottsdale police say Desharnais is accused of long-term abuse of the child, who was the grandson of his live-in partner, Stephanie Davis, who is also charged with murder.

MCAO is already seeking the death penalty against him in that case in the event he is convicted.

“The defendant has shown an utter disregard for life whether he is in the community or in custody,” said County Attorney Rachel Mitchell.

Trials for both cases are tentatively set for next year.