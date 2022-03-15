Watch
Search for arsonists who attacked Phoenix Bread and Honey House restaurant

Police are looking for the people seen in a video attacking Bread and Honey House in Phoenix.
Posted at 8:54 AM, Mar 15, 2022
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are asking for help to identify two suspects who set a local restaurant on fire.

It happened at about 3:30 a.m. February 28 at Bread and Honey House restaurant near 44th and Van Buren streets.

Surveillance video shows two people walking around the restaurant and finally throwing three glass bottles filled with gasoline, commonly referred to as “Molotov Cocktails,” onto the roof of the restaurant.

The incident cost thousands of dollars in damage.

One of the suspects is described as a White male, short in height, wearing shorts, a dark jacket, a face covering, and shoes with white soles.

The second suspect is described as a White male, 5’10” to 6’ tall, wearing dark sweatpants, a dark jacket with white/silver stripes down the sleeves, gray slip-on shoes, and dark gloves.

They left the scene in an unknown vehicle.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-Witness.

