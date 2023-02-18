Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

One person in extremely critical condition, suspect outstanding after Scottsdale shooting

Scottsdale police generic
ABC15
Scottsdale police generic
Posted at 3:18 PM, Feb 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-18 17:34:49-05

SCOTTSDALE — The Scottsdale Police Department is searching for a suspect after a shooting in a neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

Officials say the shooting happened near Alma School and Happy Valley roads.

One person was injured in this incident and is in extremely critical condition, according to police.

Officials advised that residents stay inside while officers search the neighborhood, but have since finished the search.

The suspected shooter remains outstanding.

Officials say residents may resume normal activity, but there will be police in the area and some minor road restrictions.

Police believe this is an isolated shooting.

This incident is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!