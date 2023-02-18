One person in extremely critical condition, suspect outstanding after Scottsdale shooting

SCOTTSDALE — The Scottsdale Police Department is searching for a suspect after a shooting in a neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

Officials say the shooting happened near Alma School and Happy Valley roads.

One person was injured in this incident and is in extremely critical condition, according to police.

Officials advised that residents stay inside while officers search the neighborhood, but have since finished the search.

Officers have finished clearing the neighborhood & immediate area around the incident location. Residents may resume normal activity. There will be officers & crime scene tape at the incident location as investigators respond to the shooting call. Some minor road restrictions. https://t.co/0vKeWK6F8Y — ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) February 18, 2023

The suspected shooter remains outstanding.

Officials say residents may resume normal activity, but there will be police in the area and some minor road restrictions.

Police believe this is an isolated shooting.

This incident is currently under investigation.