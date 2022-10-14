Scottsdale police asking for public's help as it investigates sex assault case from Wednesday

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Scottsdale police are asking for the public's help as they investigate a sexual assault case.

According to police, a sexual assault occurred at the San Marin Luxury Suites near Drinkwater Boulevard and Scottsdale Road in the early hours of Wednesday, October 12.

"We are asking if anyone saw or heard anything suspicious, or out of the ordinary, between the hours of 4 a.m. and 9 a.m., to please contact the Scottsdale Police Department or Silent Witness," the department said in an online release.

A description of the suspect was not immediately provided.

While police did not share any additional details on this specific sexual assault case, they did provide a general reminder about making sure windows and doors remain locked and secure.

"The fall weather may encourage leaving windows and doors open throughout the day and nighttime. We would like to remind our community of the importance of making sure their residences are secure when they are not at home or at night. This may help prevent various types of crime from happening," Scottsdale police stated in a social media post.