Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Scottsdale PD investigating 'home invasion-style robbery' early Wednesday morning

Pima and Westland abduction police scene
KNXV
Pima and Westland abduction police scene
Posted at 4:34 PM, Sep 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-20 19:34:33-04

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Scottsdale police are investigating a "home invasion-style robbery" that happened early Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred around 2 a.m. near Pima and Westland roads in north Scottsdale.

Police say multiple people forcefully entered the victim's residence and robbed him of money and credit cards.

The people then allegedly drove the man in his own vehicle to an ATM and forced him to withdraw money.

Police say the man was then dropped off at a Walmart near Loop 101 and Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard.

The man's vehicle has been entered as a stolen vehicle, according to police.

Officials believe the man was specifically selected and there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Video from the scene late Wednesday morning showed police vehicles on the property. A large pane of glass was also seen shattered at the back of the home.

This incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Give to the 2nd Chance Bike Drive today!