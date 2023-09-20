Scottsdale PD investigating 'home invasion-style robbery' early Wednesday morning

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Scottsdale police are investigating a "home invasion-style robbery" that happened early Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred around 2 a.m. near Pima and Westland roads in north Scottsdale.

Police say multiple people forcefully entered the victim's residence and robbed him of money and credit cards.

The people then allegedly drove the man in his own vehicle to an ATM and forced him to withdraw money.

Police say the man was then dropped off at a Walmart near Loop 101 and Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard.

The man's vehicle has been entered as a stolen vehicle, according to police.

Officials believe the man was specifically selected and there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Video from the scene late Wednesday morning showed police vehicles on the property. A large pane of glass was also seen shattered at the back of the home.

This incident remains under investigation.