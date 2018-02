PHOENIX - Scottsdale police have arrested a Phoenix home invasion suspect.

Phoenix police report that on January 31 they were called to 15th Avenue and Camelback Road for a home invasion.

A man, later identified as 24-year-old Kevin James Stark, allegedly used a fire extinguisher to break out a window at an apartment, went in and demanded car keys from the residents.

They ran out of the home and called the police.

Stark then reportedly went into the parking lot of the apartment complex and accosted a woman, who was unloading groceries from her car and demanded keys from her as well.

The woman refused, and Stark ran away after other residents were coming out, to aid the woman.

Police say Stark then entered a house about a block away, stole a knife and threatened the homeowners, forcing them to give him the keys to their car.

Later that night, a Scottsdale police officer was about to stop Stark, after he suspected him of drunk driving.

Instead of stopping, Stark reportedly accelerated and collided with another vehicle. He ran from the scene, but was located on a nearby rooftop and arrested.

Scottsdale police realized the car was stolen in a home invasion in Phoenix and turned Stark over to Phoenix police.

He's been charged with car theft, armed robbery and several counts of aggravated assault.