San Tan Valley man arrested for alleged sexual exploitation of minors

Posted at 12:42 PM, Jan 06, 2022
GILBERT, AZ — Gilbert police are looking for other possible victims of a man accused of receiving inappropriate photos of underaged victims on social media and then using them against them.

Jordan Zambrano, 18, was arrested Thursday by Gilbert police on charges related to a sexual exploitation investigation.

Authorities say the investigation revealed Zambrano, of San Tan Valley, allegedly used the social media app Snapchat to lure juvenile victims into sending him sexually explicit content that he then used to extort them for additional sexual contact.

Zambrano was arrested and booked into the Maricopa County Jail on multiple charges that include, sexual extortion, sexual exploitation of a minor, and sexual assault.

Evidence in the case suggests there may be additional victims that have not yet been identified.

Anyone who may have additional information regarding the case or who believes they or a family member was similarly victimized should contact the Gilbert Police Department at 480-503-6500.

