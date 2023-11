CHANDLER, AZ — A man is recovering after reportedly being stabbed Wednesday morning in Chandler.

Chandler police say they were called to the area of McQueen and Riggs Road for the stabbing.

Police believe an altercation between two drivers turned into a physical fight where the man was stabbed.

The man's injuries are not considered life-threatening.

No information has been released about a possible suspect.

The stabbing remains under investigation.