Reported wrong-way DUI crash in Tempe Friday morning leaves three hurt

The crash happened near Hardy Drive and Southern Avenue
Posted at 8:16 AM, Jul 05, 2024

TEMPE, AZ — Three people are hurt after a reported DUI wrong-way crash in Tempe early Friday morning.

Tempe police say they were called to the area of Hardy Drive and Southern Avenue for the crash just after 1:15 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found two vehicles involved in the crash.

Police believe one vehicle with an adult driver and juvenile passenger was driving the wrong way on Southern Avenue when it hit another car head-on.

The two people in the wrong-way car initially fled the scene, but police later located both of them.

All three people in the two vehicles were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe impairment may have been a factor that led to the crash.

Tempe police have not announced what charges, if any, will be filed at this point.

The crash remains under investigation.

