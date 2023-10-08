Reported shooting leads to police situation near 40th Street and Thunderbird Road in north Phoenix

PHOENIX — A reported shooting call has led to a police situation in north Phoenix.

Phoenix Police have surrounded a home near 40th Street and Thunderbird Road.

An ABC15 crew on scene says at least one police officer had a gun drawn at the home or vehicle early Sunday morning.

The bomb squad and a SWAT team later arrived at the home. Neighbors tell ABC15 that some who live near the home have been evacuated as the situation continues to unfold.

Phoenix police have since said they were called to the home just after 5:45 Sunday morning for a shooting call.

When officers arrived, a woman told police a family member was dead inside the home.

Police say there are "other possible hazards" in the home, and the scene remains active.

It's not yet clear if anyone has been injured in the incident.

This is a developing situation. Stay with ABC15 and ABC15.com as more information becomes available.