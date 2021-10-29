Rapper Fetty Wap arrested on federal drug charges in NYC

NEW YORK (AP) — The rapper Fetty Wap has been arrested in New York City on federal drug charges.

The artist behind songs like "Trap Queen" is expected to be arraigned on the charges later Friday.

The FBI said the rapper was arrested at Citi Field in an alleged conspiracy to smuggle large amounts of heroin, fentanyl, and other drugs.

The scheme allegedly involved using the U.S. Postal Service and cars with hidden compartments to move the narcotics from the West Coast to Long Island.

They were then stored there for distribution to dealers in Long Island and New Jersey, according to authorities.

A New Jersey corrections officer was one of five other named defendants in the case.