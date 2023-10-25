Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Prescott man arrested for sexual exploitation of a minor

48-year-old John McKown currently faces six counts, and additional charges are possible
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Police lights blue night stock
Posted at 11:17 AM, Oct 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-25 14:19:38-04

PRESCOTT, AZ — A Prescott man is in custody facing charges of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Prescott police say on Tuesday, their officers and Homeland Security Investigations executed a search warrant at a local business and home related to the investigation.

Through the investigation, 48-year-old John McKown was taken into custody on at least six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Police say more charges could be forthcoming as the investigation is still ongoing.

They add that more evidence has been found on items seized during the warrant.

McKown was booked into the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office jail.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Sports Extra Saturday Nights After College Football