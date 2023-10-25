Prescott man arrested for sexual exploitation of a minor

PRESCOTT, AZ — A Prescott man is in custody facing charges of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Prescott police say on Tuesday, their officers and Homeland Security Investigations executed a search warrant at a local business and home related to the investigation.

Through the investigation, 48-year-old John McKown was taken into custody on at least six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Police say more charges could be forthcoming as the investigation is still ongoing.

They add that more evidence has been found on items seized during the warrant.

McKown was booked into the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office jail.