Possible DUI crash kills one on I-10 near 75th Avenue

PHOENIX — One person is dead after a possible DUI crash Sunday morning on I-10 in west Phoenix.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say they were called to the westbound lanes of the freeway near 75th Avenue just before 7:15 a.m. for a reported crash.

Phoenix fire officials say two people were transported from the scene. One of those in the crash, a man, was in "extremely critical condition."

Just before 9:15 a.m., DPS officials say they were informed the man had succumbed to his injuries.

He has not yet been identified.

The second person was reportedly transported in stable condition, according to fire officials.

DPS officials are investigating possible impairment involved in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.