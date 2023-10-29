Possible burglar shot at home near Rural Road and Southern Avenue in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ — A man was shot Sunday morning as he was possibly trying to break into a home in Tempe.

Tempe police say they got a call just before 5:45 Sunday morning about a possible break-in at a home near Rural Road and Southern Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a man had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

No one else was hurt in the incident.

Tempe police say other information is limited, but there will be a heavy police presence in the area for an extended period of time.

They add that there is no threat to the community.

The shooting is under investigation.