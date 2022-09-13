Watch Now
Port of Nogales officers seize 186,000 fentanyl pills, 106 pounds of meth

U.S. Customs and Border Protection
CBP Officers at the Port of Nogales seized meth, fentanyl and cocaine the weekend of Sept.10, 2022.
Posted at 9:02 AM, Sep 13, 2022
TUSON, AZ — Customs and Border Protections Officers seized approximately 186,000 fentanyl pills among other drugs over the weekend in southern Arizona, according to Port Director Michael Humphries.

Humphries shared photos of various drug concealment methods via social media Monday, September 12.

In a total of five separate drug seizures, authorities found narcotics hidden inside vehicle floors, behind tail lights, and within human body cavities, according to Humphries.

The total weekend seizures included:

  • 186,000 fentanyl pills (approx)
  • 3.35 lbs fentanyl powder
  • 106 lbs of meth
  • 5 lbs cocaine
