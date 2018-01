PHOENIX - Police say a man has been arrested in connection with a double shooting in south Phoenix Saturday morning.

The incident happened just before 4 a.m. near 7th and Southern avenues.

According to officials, the incident occurred during a family dispute over loud noise.

Police say 21-year-old David Jesus Avila Lopez was arguing with his brother when he allegedly struck him on the head with a handgun, and it discharged.

The bullet reportedly went through the shoulder of one victim and hit another man in the chest.

Both victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Lopez has been charged with aggravated assault.