Police seize nearly 500,000 fentanyl pills from west Phoenix apartment

PHOENIX — A Phoenix man is facing multiple drug charges after nearly 500,000 fentanyl pills were allegedly found in his apartment.

27-year-old Arturo Carrizal Castillo was arrested on December 6 as police executed a search warrant for possible drugs in his apartment.

Court paperwork shows a drug task force allegedly found approximately 470,000 fentanyl pills and 68 pounds of meth during the search of the apartment near 27th Avenue and Buckeye Road.

The fentanyl seized has an estimated street value of at least $500,000.

Police also seized roughly $5,000 in cash during the search.

Castillo is also on federal probation for charges connected to an international drug trafficking organization with ties to Mexico, according to court paperwork.

Castillo now faces charges that include illegal drug sales, money laundering, and conspiracy among other charges.