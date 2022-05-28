Watch
Police seize fentantyl pills, cocaine, firearms, cash and a juvenile crocodile in Phoenix

Posted at 3:05 PM, May 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-28 18:09:54-04

PHOENIX — Phoenix police officers seized drugs, firearms, cash and a live juvenile Nile Crocodile from a home near 71st Avenue and Van Buren Street on May 11.

Police say they served a search warrant as part of an investigation that began in late April.

In the home, they found 193,000 M30 fentanyl pills, 855 grams of cocaine, 15 firearms, $65,929 in cash, a Dodge Ram 1500 TRX and a live juvenile Nile Crocodile.

34-year-old Adrian Valladares was arrested in connection to this seizure.

The crocodile was turned over to the Phoenix Herpetological Society.

