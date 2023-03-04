Police seeking public help in identifying armed suspect at a Walmart

CHANDLER, AZ — Silent Witness is offering a $1,000 reward for information on a suspect accused of threatening a Walmart employee with a gun.

According to police, the incident took place at a Walmart near Chandler Boulevard and Price Road on Monday, February 13.

The man pictured is accused of committing aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after pulling out a handgun and pointing it at the Walmart employee, threatening to shoot him.

Investigators say the suspect is a white male in his late 20s to early 30s, with a noticeable gap in his teeth. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

If you have any information regarding this case you may contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers. You can also leave an anonymous tip on the Silent Witness website at silentwitness.org.