Police seeking help identifying man accused of robbing two south Phoenix grocery stores

PHOENIX, AZ — Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man they believe has robbed two south Phoenix grocery stores since the beginning of June.

The first robbery took place at the Frys near 7th Street and Baseline Road on June 4.

The same man then reportedly robbed the Safeway location near 16th Street and Southern Avenue on July 1.

You can watch surveillance footage of both robberies in the player above.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his late 20's or early 30's, about 5 feet 10 inches tall with a medium build. In both robberies, he appears to be wearing a black hat and hoodie, with a facemask over his mouth and nose, along with sunglasses. He fed both scenes on a small black BMX bike.

If you have any information on who this man might be, you are asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish-speaking. A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.