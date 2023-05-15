Police seek information on homicide near 17th Avenue and Grant Street

PHOENIX — Police are looking for information regarding a homicide near 17th Avenue and Sherman Street Sunday morning.

Officials say police received a call requesting a welfare check of a person in an alley around 8 a.m.

There, officers found a man with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man's identity has not yet been released.

This incident is currently being investigated as a homicide.

What led up to the shooting is under investigation.

Police ask that anyone with information contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO to remain anonymous.