Police seek information on homicide near 17th Avenue and Grant Street

PHOENIX — Police are looking for information regarding a homicide near 17th Avenue and Sherman Street Sunday morning.
Officials say police received a call requesting a welfare check of a person in an alley around 8 a.m.
There, officers found a man with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man's identity has not yet been released.
This incident is currently being investigated as a homicide.
What led up to the shooting is under investigation.
Police ask that anyone with information contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO to remain anonymous.