Police seek help identifying a suspect allegedly involved in a Glendale shooting

GLENDALE, AZ — Authorities seek help from the public in identifying the suspect allegedly involved in a shooting near 59th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

The shooting happened on a Wednesday morning just after 3 a.m. on March 22, 2023.

Saturday morning, police released new footage from a traffic camera showing the shooting.

Please note: The video police released is graphic and we are not publishing it.

In the video, you can see a man run across the street with a long-barrel gun, go up to multiple people, then shoot an individual multiple times.

Police say the victim was a man, and he was taken to the hospital for his injuries. Police say he did survive and is recovering from the violent attack.

Investigators are still seeking information on this incident, and have not released a description of the suspect other than the image below. The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information regarding this case you may contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers. You can also leave an anonymous tip on the Silent Witness website at silentwitness.org.

