Police searching for woman who allegedly robbed multiple convenience stores

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are searching for a woman accused of robbing four convenience stores in two days earlier this month.

The woman being sought is accused of armed robbery at four Circle K locations in north Phoenix.

The four locations and days they were robbed are:

1600 East Bell Road on August 3.

15400 North 40th Street on August 3.

4000 East Union Hills Drive on August 4.

5600 East Bell Road on August 4.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic or white female, about 25 years old, standing 5'5" and weighing about 120 pounds. She also has black hair.

Silent Witness

The woman is accused of entering these businesses and demanding money while pointing a black handgun at the clerks.

Police believe the same woman has committed all of these crimes and are looking for information into all of them.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Silent Witness at 4-8-0-WITNESS or leave an anonymous tip online at silentwitness.org.