Police searching for witnesses after person shot dead in Black Canyon City

BLACK CANYON CITY, AZ — The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting in Black Canyon City.

YCSO officials say they received a call around 2:45 p.m. Saturday about shots fired near the Family Dollar on Old Black Canyon Highway.

When deputies arrived, they found someone unresponsive in a vehicle just south of the store.

Medical personnel performed life-saving measures, but the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the victim has not been released, pending notification of family. Police are investigating what led up to the shooting.

YCSO has released photos of two people they are asking the public to help identify. They are calling these two people "potential witnesses" to the shooting.

Yavapai County Sheriff's Office

If you recognize either of the two people, you are asked to call the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office at 928-771-3260.