Police searching for vehicle involved in road rage shooting on Loop 101 near 75th Avenue

GLENDALE, AZ — Police are searching for a truck they say was involved in a road rage shooting early Saturday morning on Loop 101.

Glendale police say the Arizona Department of Public Safety was originally called for the shooting that happened on L-101 near 75th Avenue.

The shooting stemmed from a road rage incident between two vehicles.

Officials say approximately four shots were fired. Some hit the vehicle, but no one inside was hit.

The vehicle that was shot at got off at Bell Road and the suspected shooter's vehicle fled the scene.

The suspected shooter's vehicle is described as a black Nissan Titan pickup truck.

Police continue to investigate the shooting.