Police searching for suspect(s) who shot at Phoenix FBI agent, $10K reward offered

PHOENIX — A $10,000 reward is being offered to help catch the suspect(s) accused of shooting at a Phoenix FBI agent.

Reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the unknown individual or individuals responsible for a drive-by shooting targeting an FBI Task Force Officer driving near 20th St/Wier Ave in Phoenix on 4/23/21. The officer was not injured. — FBI Phoenix (@FBIPhoenix) May 7, 2021

On April 23, officers were following up on a previous call in the area of 20th Street and Wier Avenue, near 19th Street and Broadway Road, when they observed a suspicious vehicle.

Phoenix police officials said the vehicle was then followed by an unmarked police vehicle. A short time later the vehicle began to drive in an erratic manner and someone inside shot in the direction of the unmarked police vehicle.

Officers lost track but later located it and found evidence of a shooting.

On Friday, the FBI Phoenix Office announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the unknown individual(s) responsible for a drive-by shooting targeting an FBI Task Force Officer.

The FBI released photos of the alleged suspect(s) and said 10 minutes prior to the shooting, three men were seen entering the suspected vehicle, described as a 2003 white Hyundai Sonata.

Anybody with information if asked to report it to the FBI tip line at 623-466-1999 or to report it online, click here.

No one was reported injured due to the shooting and the investigation remains ongoing.