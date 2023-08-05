Police searching for man who allegedly robbed three Circle K locations

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are looking for the public's help identifying a man they say robbed three different Circle K locations earlier this year.

Police say the man has robbed locations near Central Avenue and Dobbins Road, 51st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road, and 35th Avenue and Buckeye Road.

The robberies took place in late April and early May.

He would demand cash before leaving the stores on foot.

The man is described as white, roughly six-foot tall, weighing about 200 pounds. He was armed with a black handgun and had a tattoo on the top of his right hand that appears to be a serenity or infinity symbol.

If you have any information about who this man may be, you are asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speaking.

You can also leave an anonymous tip online at the Silent Witness website.