Police searching for driver who hit, killed man near 56th Street and McDowell Road Saturday morning

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are searching for a driver who reportedly struck and killed a man early Saturday morning and then left the scene of the crash.

Police say the crash happened near 56th Street and McDowell Road just after 1 a.m.

Officers say several vehicles were stopped at the scene when they arrived.

ABC15 IS HERE TO HELP Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Email us: share@abc15.com Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Police located the driver who had hit the man, but determined he was not the first person to strike the man.

They believe an unknown vehicle heading westbound on McDowell Road originally hit the man and fled the scene.

The second driver hit the man as he was lying in the roadway. They stayed at the scene after the crash and called for help.

No suspect or vehicle information on the first vehicle has been released at this point.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call Phoenix police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO.