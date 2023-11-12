Police searching for driver after man hit by a truck near 35th Avenue and Thomas Road

PHOENIX — Police are looking for a driver that they say fled the scene after hitting a man in west Phoenix early Sunday morning, leaving him seriously hurt.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area of 35th Avenue and Thomas Road around 12:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from critical injuries.

The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police say the man was crossing 35th Avenue mid-block when he was hit by a truck. The truck reportedly did not stop and continued south on 35th Avenue.

The crash remains under investigation.

If you have any information about the crash, you are asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish-speaking. You may be eligible for a reward.