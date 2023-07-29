Police need help identifying teens that robbed, assaulted 14-year-old in north Phoenix

PHOENIX — Police are asking for help identifying two teenagers that reportedly assaulted and robbed a 14-year-old in late May.

Phoenix police say it happened near 43rd Avenue and Beardsley Road on May 29.

In newly released video, you can see two of the teens approach the victim and get into an altercation with the 14-year-old boy.

The altercation escalates until you can see one of the teens pick up the 14-year-old and throw him into the concrete roadway.

NOTE: We have cut the video before the 14-year-old is thrown into the concrete, as it is hard to watch.

After throwing the victim into the ground, the suspect removes the victim's sandals and fled on a red dirt bike with 3 other suspects.

The suspects are described as two white males about 16 years old, and two black males also about 16 years old.

If you have any information about this robbery, you are asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish-speaking.

You can also leave a tip at their website. You can remain anonymous and you could earn a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest and/or indictment.