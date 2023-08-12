Police looking to identify man accused of robbing south Phoenix McDonald's

PHOENIX — Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man they believe robbed a McDonald's location in south Phoenix.

Phoenix police say the robbery happened on the morning of July 23 at the location near Central and Southern Avenues.

They believe the suspect entered the store, placed an order and when the employee opened up the register, he walked behind the counter, pulled out a knife, and took money from the register.

The man is described as Hispanic, about 25 years old, roughly 5 foot 8 inches tall, and weighing about 165 pounds.

He was wearing a black shirt and carrying a blue bandana during the robbery.

If you have any information on who this man might be, you are asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish-speaking.

You can also report tips at the Silent Witness website.