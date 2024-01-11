Police looking for suspect who shot and killed teen near 7th Street and I-17

PHOENIX — Police are looking for someone who shot and killed a teen Tuesday night just south of downtown Phoenix.

Phoenix police say just after 9 p.m. Tuesday, they were called to the area of 7th Street and I-17 for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a teenager with an apparent gunshot wound.

The teen, identified at 18-year-old Anthony Cornelius, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released any information about a possible suspect.

They are asking anyone in the community with information on who the suspect is to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO to provide anonymous tips.