Police looking for possible witnesses after man killed in west Phoenix shooting early Sunday morning

PHOENIX — Police are asking for witnesses to come forward after a man was shot and killed at a large party overnight in west Phoenix.

Phoenix police were called to the area of 51st Avenue and Camelback Road just after 2:30 a.m. for the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they say they found a chaotic scene with hundreds of people running away from the home.

They found one man, identified as 23-year-old Carlos Vences, with gunshot wounds.

Vences was taken to the hospital but he did not survive his injuries.

Police say dozens of witnesses have been interviewed, but they believe other witnesses were at the party and know what led up to the deadly shooting.

They also believe these witnesses may know who the shooter was.

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speaking. Your tip will remain anonymous.