Police looking for more victims after man accused of voyeurism at Scottsdale Sephora

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Police are looking for more victims after a man was arrested and charged with voyeurism at a Scottsdale cosmetics store.

Court paperwork shows 27-year-old Fabian Calderon is facing five counts that include voyeurism and providing a false identity.

In late September, police say Calderon surreptitiously was taking pictures or video of four women when he crouched down next to them and put his cell phone under their skirts.

Police say the incidents took place at the Sephora location at Scottsdale Quarter.

Police say there is surveillance footage from the store that shows Calderon entering the store, and crouching behind multiple women over the course of about 20 minutes.

Court paperwork adds that one of the victims caught Calderon placing his phone between her legs. A friend of the victim confronted Calderon and took a picture of him as he ran away from the store. He was not located that day.

Police say they were called back to the Sephora last Saturday when they got another call about a suspicious man believed to videotaping women inside the store.

The man had left, but surveillance footage showed him walking into the World Market store near Scottsdale Road and Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard.

Calderon, who did not speak English, was read his Miranda rights through a translator and agreed to a search of his phone.

On the phone, police say they found "hundreds" of videos that depicted the incidents at Sephora. The videos were timestamped between September 2023 and this past Saturday.

Police do not believe all of the incidents took place at Sephora, as court paperwork shows an employee of Urban Outfitters in Glendale was positively identified by managers as being one of the victims in the videos.

Prior to being taken to jail, court paperwork shows that Calderon provided Scottsdale officers with a fake name before providing the name Fabian Calderon.

He later told police he was a Mexican national who "had no interaction with border patrol during his desert crossing."

Court paperwork shows he also told officers that he has videos recorded for "over 20" women. 240 videos were found on his phone.

Court paperwork shows only two victims have currently been identified.

If you believe you may be a victim, you are asked to call Scottsdale police at 480-312-5000.