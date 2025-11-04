Shooting involving teenage victim under investigation near Cave Creek and Bell roads

PHOENIX — A shooting investigation is underway at an apartment complex in north Phoenix on Tuesday morning.

Phoenix police responded to the area of Cave Creek and Bell roads around 8:15 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they located a teenage girl with a gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say a suspect was located at a nearby school and was detained. It's unclear if that person has any affiliation with the school.

Additional details were not immediately available.

