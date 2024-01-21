Watch Now
Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Gilbert near Higley Road and Loop 202

Police say there is no threat to the public
Posted at 3:41 PM, Jan 21, 2024
GILBERT, AZ — Gilbert police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in a residential area west of Higley Road and Loop 202 Sunday afternoon.

Police say there is no threat to the public.

It is unknown if anyone was injured during this incident.

This incident is currently under investigation.

