Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Gilbert near Higley Road and Loop 202

GILBERT, AZ — Gilbert police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in a residential area west of Higley Road and Loop 202 Sunday afternoon.

Gilbert officers are at the scene of an officer involved shooting near Greenfield and Knox Roads. There is no threat to the public.



Media staging is at Knox Road and Kendra Street. PIO is on scene. — Gilbert Police Dept. (@GilbertPolice) January 21, 2024

Police say there is no threat to the public.

It is unknown if anyone was injured during this incident.

This incident is currently under investigation.