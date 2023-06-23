Watch Now
Phoenix PD on scene of barricade situation near 7th Street and Northern Avenue

Phoenix Police
Posted at 5:53 PM, Jun 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-22 20:58:31-04

PHOENIX — Police are investigating an aggravated assault in a Phoenix neighborhood.

Just after 2 p.m. Thursday, the Phoenix Police Department was notified of an assault in a neighborhood near 5th Street and Las Palmaritas Drive, north of Northern Avenue.

Officials say when officers arrived they located two adults who said they were assaulted by a man with a bladed instrument.

The man then ran into a nearby residence that was identified as his own, according to Phoenix PD.

The Phoenix Police Special Assignments unit arrived at the scene and are attempting to communicate with the man.

Everyone is asked to stay away from the area until the issue is resolved.

No other details have been released.

