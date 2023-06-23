Phoenix PD on scene of barricade situation near 7th Street and Northern Avenue

PHOENIX — Police are investigating an aggravated assault in a Phoenix neighborhood.

Just after 2 p.m. Thursday, the Phoenix Police Department was notified of an assault in a neighborhood near 5th Street and Las Palmaritas Drive, north of Northern Avenue.

Officials say when officers arrived they located two adults who said they were assaulted by a man with a bladed instrument.

The man then ran into a nearby residence that was identified as his own, according to Phoenix PD.

The Phoenix Police Special Assignments unit arrived at the scene and are attempting to communicate with the man.

Everyone is asked to stay away from the area until the issue is resolved.

Phoenix Police are in the area of 5th St. and Las Palmaritas Dr. managing an active barricade. No injuries have been reported regarding this incident. We encourage everyone to stay out of the area until we can resolve this matter. pic.twitter.com/WsGJRa7wo7 — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) June 23, 2023

No other details have been released.