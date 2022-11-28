Watch Now
Police investigating after man found dead in car near 43rd Ave and Indian School Road

25-year-old John Martinez Ramirez was found with a gunshot wound around 1:40 p.m. Sunday
Phoenix police are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a car near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road.
PHOENIX — Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a car in west Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they got a call about a shooting just before 1:45 p.m. Sunday near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road.

When officers arrived, they found 25-year-old John Martinez Ramirez inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating what led up to the shooting.

No suspect information has been released.

If you have any information related to this shooting, you are asked to call Phoenix police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

