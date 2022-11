PHOENIX — A woman is dead after she was reportedly found shot in west Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they received a call of a shooting near 27th and Glendale avenues just after 6:30 p.m. Friday night.

When officers got to the scene, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified the woman Saturday as 20-year-old Taliyah Kizzee.

No information on a suspect has been released.

Police are investigating what led up to the shooting.