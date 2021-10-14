Police identify man found dead after I-10 road rage fight in Tucson Wednesday

TUCSON, AZ — Tucson police have identified a man killed in a Wednesday road rage stabbing on Interstate 10.

At about 4:40 p.m. Wednesday, police found 53-year-old Louis James Gallardo dead with sharp force trauma near Interstate 10 and Craycroft Road.

According to witnesses, two vehicles were involved in a road rage incident while heading west on the freeway. The drivers of both vehicles stopped and got into a fight that police say ended in a stabbing.

The driver who allegedly killed Gallardo stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Those with information should call 88-CRIME.