Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Police hit man with vehicle in west Phoenix shots fired arrest Friday

Phoenix police say the man was coming at their vehicle while reaching for a gun
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
phoenix police
Posted at 9:23 AM, Nov 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-12 11:23:56-05

PHOENIX — A man is in custody after police say he was shooting at an empty vehicle at a west Phoenix gas station, then reached for a gun while coming towards a Phoenix police vehicle.

Police say they received a report around 9:45 p.m. Friday night of a man shooting at an empty car at a gas station near 91st Avenue and McDowell Road.

When officers arrived, they found the man running from the area.

As the officer approached the man in his vehicle, the suspect was seen facing the patrol car and reaching for a gun in his waistband.

That's when the officer drove forward and struck the suspect.

He was then detained without further incident.

The suspect was taken to the hospital for minor injuries. He was later released.

The man is facing multiple charges, including assault, weapons and explosives, and drug offenses.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Sports Extra Saturday Nights After College Football