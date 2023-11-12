Police hit man with vehicle in west Phoenix shots fired arrest Friday

PHOENIX — A man is in custody after police say he was shooting at an empty vehicle at a west Phoenix gas station, then reached for a gun while coming towards a Phoenix police vehicle.

Police say they received a report around 9:45 p.m. Friday night of a man shooting at an empty car at a gas station near 91st Avenue and McDowell Road.

When officers arrived, they found the man running from the area.

As the officer approached the man in his vehicle, the suspect was seen facing the patrol car and reaching for a gun in his waistband.

That's when the officer drove forward and struck the suspect.

He was then detained without further incident.

The suspect was taken to the hospital for minor injuries. He was later released.

The man is facing multiple charges, including assault, weapons and explosives, and drug offenses.